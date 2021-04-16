 

Arizona woman wakes up to find tires slashed, severed finger on driveway

(NEXSTAR) – Someone apparently left a grisly clue on the driveway of a Maricopa, Arizona home after a tire-slashing attempt turned into an unplanned amputation.

Francesca Wikoff, a former firefighter and EMT, got a surprise Thursday morning when she left her house and found a severed finger on the ground near her new GMC Yukon, which had two tires slashed, according to the Maricopa Monitor.

Wikoff said that, judging from the trail of blood leading to the house next door, she thinks she knows who did it. She said that she and her husband were at a get-together Wednesday night when her male neighbor became intoxicated and started a physical altercation with the couple.

“He was asked to leave, and he didn’t like that, so he tried to retaliate by slashing my tires,” Wikoff told the Maricopa Monitor. “However, he left a little consolation prize.”

Wikoff found the detached digit Thursday morning, but thinks the tire-slashing happened the night before.

“My neighbor heard him yelling and crying, probably about like 10:30 p.m., so we figured that’s when it happened,” Wikoff told the Monitor.

Police did not immediately return Nexstar’s requests for comment, but the paper reports that investigators responded to the scene after Wikoff found the finger.

“I literally have been laughing all day because if I don’t, I might cry,” Wikoff told KTVK. “I don’t find joy in anybody hurting themselves. However, karma has a good way of working itself out.”

Police took the finger with them, according to the Monitor, but Wikoff said she has not seen her neighbor since the incident Wednesday night. Wikoff said she expects property damage and any other related charges will eventually be filed in the case.

