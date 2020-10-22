Army’s top enlisted soldier checks out on-post housing at Fort Benning

Michael A. Grinston, the Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army, visited Fort Benning on Thursday.

The Army’s top enlisted man was checking out housing on post and he paid a visit to 1st Sgt. Eddie Fonoti and his family.

Housing conditions have been in an issue across the military and at Fort Benning.

Grinston says that’s one of the reasons he was on post. And he liked what he saw from the Benning Housing Office and the Army’s private housing partners — Clark Reality and The Villages of Benning.

“A couple of years ago, we were having a housing crisis and I want to make sure that we don’t take our eye off the ball,” Grinston said. “That is exactly why I am here. We own up to our obligations to our soldiers and our families.”

“As long as the family is happy, I am happy,” said Eddie Fonoti. “Then I can go out and continue to do what I do for this country.”