Arrest made in December 2020 murder on Kelly Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a December 2020 murder.

According to police, Jamarious Lawan General, 20, has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of Daijon Cooks, 20.

Police say on Dec. 19, 2020, Cooks was shot in a car on Kelly Avenue. Following the shooting, Cooks was taken to the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died.

During the course of the investigation, General developed as a suspect in the shooting, and probable cause was established with a murder warrant being issued for his arrest, according to police.

Police say General was already being held in the Muscogee County Jail on charges unrelated to the murder.

General is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Sergeant D. Baker at (706) 225-4296 or email at DBaker@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).