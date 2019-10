COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An early morning fire in the Lakebottom area of Columbus has resulted in a total loss of a home.

Authorities have confirmed an arson investigation is underway in connection to the fire. They say a structure to the left of the home was also impacted, but was not considered a total loss.

Fire crews were called to the fire just before 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning at a home on 15th Ave.

This is a developing story. Stay with wrbl.com for updates.