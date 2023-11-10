HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Hamilton Police Department is investigating a possible arson incident from Thursday evening.

According to police, an unidentified person set a boat on fire at about 6:25 p.m.

Video provided by Hamilton Police Department

The boat was trailered in a driveway on Mountain Creek Drive. It was substantially damaged.

The police department is encouraging nearby residents to review any available security video.

Anyone with information should call the Hamilton Police Department at (706) 628-5318. Chief Eric Weiss can be emailed at eweiss@hamiltoncityhall.net.