As coronavirus cases rise nationwide, medical expert worries about pediatric COVID-19 cases

(WRBL) — Health experts are sounding the alarm about the amount of children coming down with COVID-19. Dr. Tina Q. Tan is a pediatric infectious disease specialist in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Tan worries about the long-term impact that COVID-19 can have on kids.

“Now that we have vaccines that are available for students, for older students, teachers, and staff, this is now an added layer of protection that can be used. But we need to continue to wear

masks and do all these other protective protocols because of the amount that the debt is circulating in the community,” said Dr. Tan.

Dr. Tan warns that district mask mandates comes as many schools nationwide struggle to remain safe with covid-19 spreading among younger people. “Everyone should be wearing a mask in the school setting. The school should have these other protective mitigation protocols in place in order to create a safe environment for children to attend school in person,” said Tan.

Meanwhile, Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Eric Mackey, says it has been a challenging year as COVID-19 cases continues to surge. The Alabama Department of Public health is asking that parents who have concerns about getting their kids the covid-19

vaccine to ask their family doctor for their opinion.