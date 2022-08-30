COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The debate schedule for the Georgia U.S. Senate race is still up in the air as we move closer to the Nov. 8 General Election.

There are four debate proposals on the table for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Warnock and Herschel Walker have each agreed to televised debates. The problem is they have not agreed to the same ones.

Warnock has said he will participate in three debates – The Atlanta Press Club/Georgia Public Broadcasting debate, WTOC in Savannah, and one hosted by Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism in Macon.

Walker has committed to one debate, in Savannah, organized by the Nexstar Media Group. But it’s not the same one Warnock has agreed to.

As the clock is ticking for these debates, Warnock addressed the debate situation Monday night after a Columbus rally.

“Well, my opponent has said he will debate me anywhere, any time,” Warnock said. “I have accepted three debates, which I did over two months ago. So, the people of Georgia deserve to have this conversation. And I am still hopeful that we will have it.”

Chip Lake, a senior advisor in the Walker campaign responded: “We offered a debate on October 14 in Warnock’s hometown with an audience, statewide broadcast, and impartial moderators. He continues to dodge it, apparently, he doesn’t want an audience present. We hope he changes his mind and accepts.”

The Savannah debate that Walker has accepted is being produced by Nexstar Media Group. WRBL is owned by Nexstar. The Nexstar Georgia Senate debate is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14th. It will be broadcast statewide on the three Nexstar stations, WSAV in Savannah, WRBL in Columbus, and WJBF in Augusta. Other non-Nexstar stations, including Fox 5 in Atlanta, have committed to air the debate.

There will be an audience for the Nexstar debate.

Georgia Public Broadcasting, one of the co-sponsors of the Macon debate that Warnock has agreed to, reported there will be a live audience there as well.