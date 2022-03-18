COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week offered a view into how the Georgia Republican governor’s race is playing out in the Chattahoochee Valley — and across the state.

Gov. Brian Kemp was in Harris County on Tuesday at the same time his challenger, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue was campaigning in Columbus.

Kemp flexed his support this week when he held a meet-and-greet Tuesday afternoon in Harris County.

It was hosted by Sheriff Mike Jolley.

With former U.S. Sen David Perdue touting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, here’s why one political operative says Kemp’s support from the Mike Jolleys of Georgia matter.

“So far, Kemp is holding his own and you do see people like Sheriff Jolley willing to put their neck on the line, willing to put their name on the line, and say, ‘Gov. Kemp is my guy,’” says Brin Robinson, a longtime Republican operative and strategist.

Jolley says there is a reason he supports Kemp – despite having supported Perdue in past races.

“I know him personally,” Jolley said. “And as a friend I support him. But also, what he has done for the state of Georgia. He’s not done everything I like, but then again, my wife doesn’t do everything I like, and I love her.”

Kemp drew more than 75 people to the late-afternoon gathering in Harris County. Many of them came out of Columbus to shake the governor’s hand.

Perdue drew a much smaller crowd at a Muscogee County Republican gathering.

The governor says support from people like Jolley is critical to his success.

“Look, I have never been a huge fan of just touting a bunch of endorsements,” Kemp said. “But when you have somebody who will not only endorse you, but hold a meet and greet and campaign for you, that has incredible weight. It has more weight having people like Mike Jolley supporting me than people from out of state doing it, I can tell you that.”

The loudest voice from out of state is coming from Florida – Mar-A-Lago, and Trump. He blames Kemp his narrow 2020 presidential loss in Georgia.

“This is the question of the election,” Robinson said. “What matters? What used to matter. What has mattered during the Trump years? And has that changed yet? How much does that endorsement mean? Do people do what President Trump says and ignore every other issue? And, if you are happy Brian Kemp kept the economy; if you are happy Brian Kemp passed strong pro-life laws, that he cut taxes, is all you care about is that Trump endorsed his opponent? That’s what this boils down to.”

And that is where a sheriff in ruby Red rural Georgia county comes into play.

“I think people like Jolly are important as symbols because they show in your more rural areas of the state – and I know it’s a bedroom community, but still many parts of Harris County are still very rural – Kemp’s got to do well in those places,” Robinson said. “And, so, it’s important in that way. It’s just got to be multiplied a hundred times whereas Trump’s endorsement and his megaphone is unlike any other.”