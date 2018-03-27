Central High School fosters love and kindness for Easter

On most days, any teacher will tell you 38 students in one classroom, is too many.

At Central High School, teachers Ms. Byrd and Ms. Sasser were happy to have such a large number yesterday. Students in National Honors Society were with Byrd and Sasser putting together Easter baskets for local foster children.

Students gathered to make 95 Easter baskets for children under the age of 12. Ms. Byrd told News 3 the students just wanted to give kids in area foster homes “something extra special for Easter.”

According to the teachers, this is the 15th year Central High has made these baskets. Students bring in two items to fill the baskets, while Byrd and Sasser provide the remaining items.

In order to be a member of National Honors Society, Ms. Sasser says the students must “have an overall 94 average, and show service, leadership, scholarship and character in all that they do.”

The Central High Honors Society also hosts Halloween and Christmas parties for foster children during the school year.