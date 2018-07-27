COLUMBUS: Tri-City Back to School Bash donation drive

The Muscogee County School District will be holding a school supply donation drive to help students in need prepare for the 2018 -2019 school year.

MCSD is asking anyone who is interested in donating school supplies to show up to these three locations listed on the flyer below.

Columbus Public Library 3000 Macon Road June 30, 2018, and July 21, 2018 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Walmart 6475 Gateway Road August 4, 2018 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Muscogee County Public Education Center 2960 Macon Road July 2, 2018 – August 2, 2018 A donation box will be available in the lobby

Muscogee County School District Elementary School Basic Supply List for 2018-2019 School year can be found here:

Muscogee County School District Middle School Basic Supply List for 2018-2019 School year can be found here: