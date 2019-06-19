Harris County School District appoints new director of special education

The Harris County School District has appointed a new director of special education, with the approval of the Harris County Board of Education. Phillip Johnson will fill the role after serving as superintendent of Lanett City Schools in Alabama.

Johnson comes to Harris County after serving as superintendent for 11 years in Lanett, where he had worked since graduating from Auburn University in 1994. Before leading Lanett City Schools, Johnson was “their coordinator for special education, professional development, at-risk and textbooks, as well as director of career/technical program, secondary instruction, and federal programs.” During his time in Lanett, Johnson continued to teach as well.

“I am excited to join the Harris County family. The District has a reputation for providing innovative education and I am excited to expand the program for students with disabilities,” said Johnson about his new position.

Johnson will take office on July 1, filling the vacancy after James DeSantis left the position.

“The Harris County School District is fortunate to hire a professional educator with the experience Phil Johnson brings to the job,” said Roger Couch, HCSD superintendent. “His years with Lanett City Schools provided him with a wide array of roles, challenges, and accomplishments. Hiring a local educator with the qualities and skills of Mr. Johnson is a plus.”

