Harris County to unveil the Mobile Learning Lab tonight

Harris County is taking education on the road.

The new Harris County Mobile Learning Lab is a school bus turned classroom. The bus will travel to local communities and provide technology access and literacy activities to students and adults in the district.

The Mobile Learning Lab is fully equipped with WiFi, laptops and school books. The laptops will allow children to access the same applications used inside the classroom and ask for assistance from an on-site teacher.

This “magic school bus” will also have educational opportunities for adults with career and college readiness programs.

The project was supported by community partners as well as a $12,000 grant from Literacy For All.

The school district will hold a public ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiling of the Harris County Mobile Learning Lab tonight. The ceremony will be held at the district transportation facility at 6 p.m.