On Your Side: Preparing for a successful school year

As the new school year begins, it’s important to be prepared for success and set the tone for the remainder of the year.

Stowers Elementary Principal,Debbie Parks tells News 3 part of being prepared for school means eating a good meal and being well rested each night before school.

Parks also says not to allow time off from school to cause “the summer slump.”

“On average, kids can lose two to three months of reading ability” during the summer, Parks says. She suggests parents and caregivers keep kids reading year round to avoid any regressing.

Parks also says practicing math facts and finding experiences outside of school such as going to museums and parks are helpful for a well rounded education.