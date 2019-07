(CBS News)--In a key test for the Artemis moon program, NASA launched a dummy Orion capsule Tuesday and then triggered the abort system designed to carry a crew to safety in the event of a catastrophic booster failure. The spectacular $256 million test appeared to go off without a hitch as the launch abort system, or LAS, pulled a 22,000-pound mockup of an Orion moonship safely away from its still-firing booster, showing it will work as advertised during the most aerodynamically stressful periods of flight.

To save time and money, the dummy capsule was not equipped with its own thrusters or parachutes and it plunged into the Atlantic Ocean about 7.5 miles east of Cape Canaveral after the test, hitting the water at some 300 mph. Data from some 890 sensors already had been radioed to the ground and stored on 12 ejectable recorders as a backup.