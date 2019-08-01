School’s open, drive carefully, says AAA and the GOHS

Georgia estimates nearly a million students ride buses to and from their schools during the academic year. That doesn’t even count students who walk to and from class. So with all that in mind, we all need to be more careful on the roads.

Triple A, the Georgia Department of Public Safety, and Muscogee County schools teamed up to highlight the importance of school bus safety. The goal of today’s event was to remind drivers about the number of child pedestrian fatalities and injuries.

MCSD schools will be back in session on August 8, so officials are reminding parents and members of the community to focus on road safety through the AAA “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” campaign.

The program urges drivers to have a number of safety factors in mind as the school year begins.

Authorities say student bus riders are at the greatest risk when getting on and off their school bus because of the 12-foot “danger zone” around a stopped bus.

Officials say during the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., drivers need to be especially careful. Remember, stay off your phones and drive slow.