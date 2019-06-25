Some LaGrange Academy students spending summer advancing their studies

LaGrange, Ga (WRBL)- Some outstanding local youngsters will spend the summer flexing their brain muscles, part of an elite group specially chosen by their teacher for advanced studies while school’s out this summer.

LaGrange Academy Students Alexander Jarvholm, Amatullah Fidahussein, Caroline Van Schoor and Collier Baker will join outstanding elementary school students from across Georgia in a unique academic and career oriented development experience. It’s the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM.

The forum is taking place in Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, Georgia.

