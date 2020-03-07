At least 10 arrested in prostitution operation in Myrtle Beach

Some of the people arrested for prostitution (additional arrests have been announced since this story was posted. The additional mugshots can be found near the bottom of this article)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – At least 10 people were arrested Thursday during a “planned operation” related to prostitution in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Warrants suggest at least two of the suspects met with an undercover officer and agreed to perform sexual acts in exchange for money.

All of the arrests were made in the afternoon on Thursday in the area of 28th Ave S and S Kings Highway.

Here are the names of those arrested, along with their charges, according to online booking records:

Kristine Reynolds – sex/prostitution – 2nd offense

Brandie Mertens – sex/prostitution – 2nd offense

Shawna Dills – sex/prostitution – 1st offense

Jacqueline Davila – sex/prostitution – 1st offense

Nichole Getman – sex/prostitution – 1st offense

Kenneth Richards – sex/prostitution – 1st offense

William Xochichua – loitering

Dawn Poston – loitering and possession with intent to distribute meth

Barbaro Vazquez – loitering and possession with intent to distribute meth

Denardo Morgan – loitering and possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute meth

















Top row, left to right: Nichole Getman, Jacqueline Davila, Shawna Dills (Source: Myrtle Beach jail)

Middle row, left to right: Brandie Mertens, Kristine Reynolds, Kenneth Richards (Source: Myrtle Beach jail)

Bottom row, left to right: William Xochihua, Dawn Poston, Barbaro Vazquez (Source: Myrtle Beach jail)

Warrants obtained by News13 indicate that Reynolds and Mertens both met with an undercover officer and agreed to perform sexual acts in exchange for money. Each have a prior conviction for prostitution within the last 10 years.

Count on News13 for updates on this story.