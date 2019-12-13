At least 1,300 US flu deaths so far this season, CDC estimates

(CNN) – At least 1,300 people have died from the flu so far this season, according to a preliminary estimate released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been at least 2.6 million flu illnesses and 23,000 flu-related hospitalizations, according to the analysis.

So far this season, the CDC has received reports of 10 children who have died from the flu.

Flu spread significantly in all states except Alaska as of the week ending December 7. The Eastern and Western portions of the United States are both being hit hard, with widespread flu activity in Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

For the week ending December 7, health care providers in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Puerto Rico saw the highest level of flu activity.

Flu activity is being caused mostly by influenza B/Victoria viruses, which is unusual for this time of year, according to the CDC, although influenza A/H1N1 viruses are increasing in proportion relative to other flu viruses in some regions.