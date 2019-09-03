At least five people in Bahamas due to Dorian

At least five people died in the Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian.

Meanwhile, millions brace for the storm’s impact on the southeastern coast of the United States.

Hurricane Dorian is a deadly, slow-moving monster, unleashing relentless fury on the Bahamas.

“The devastation is unprecedented and extensive,” said Hubert Minnis, Bahamas Prime Minister.

Bringing widespread devastation to popular and picturesque tourist destinations, Dorian is giving the southeast United States a snapshot of its wrath.

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy in parts of our northern Bahamas,” said Minnis.

At least five states from Florida to Virginia are in a state of emergency. The Red Cross is estimating as many as 60,000 people in those states will need their help.

In Florida, it’s a race against time. Several hospitals are under full evacuation orders and more than a dozen counties are fleeing the storm’s path.

Mandatory evacuations are underway in at least six counties near the Georgia coast.

“We are taking action to mitigate harm and ensure the safety of our citizens,” said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Governor Kemp issued a stern warning to anyone staying behind in mandatory evacuation zones.

“They will be on their own,” said Governor Kemp.