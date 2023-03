Brownville, Ala. (WRBL) – Macon County Deputies are investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of at least one person and injured another in the Brownville community.

Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirmed two people were shot Sunday evening, and one had been confirmed dead. The shooting happened near County Road 24.

WRBL has reached out to the Macon Co. Sheriff to get additional information. We will update you when we can.