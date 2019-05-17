Athletes of the Week: Calvary Christian & Brookstone

Columbus, GA. – This week the Athletes of the Week honors goes to two team that captured State Championships. The Brookstone Lady Cougars tennis team completed their mission for redemption beating Walker High on their home court for the 2019 GHSA Title. Walker defeated Brookstone in last year’s championship game, but this time the Cougars got the last laugh.

In GICAA Baseball the Calvary Christian Knights captured their first state title in 2018, and in 2019 the Knights climbed up to the top of the mountain yet again. Calvary Christian swept Johnson Ferry on their home field in two very one sided games.



Congratulations to both Brookstone and Calvary Christian on winning the Prepzone Athletes of the Week Award.