Athletes of the Week: Hardaway Track and Field

Columbus, GA – The Hardaway Hawks Track & Field team, under head coach Anthony Gibson garnered several first place finishes recently with the girls winning the Regional Championship. The Runners say their success is the result of hard work as they gear up for Sectionals.

“I’m proud of my team and satisfied that we’ve come this far as a team,” said Syni Lacy

“I’m very proud of our team even though we had some let downs,” said Mitchell Smith.

“We’re always pushing each other and that’s been very beneficial to us,” said Gabrielle Bookman.



The Hardaway Track and Field team will have home field advantage. You might say with the Sectionals being held right here in Columbus at Kinnett Stadium.

Congratulations to our newest Athletes of the Week the Hardaway Hawks Track and Field Team.