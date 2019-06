Lafayette, AL – The Lafayette High Bulldogs were in a dogfight last week against defending AHSAA State Champion, Lanett. Lafayette held on for a one point win, and Bulldogs head coach Obadiah Threadgill described the victory like winning a state championship.

Lafayette is riding high after such a tough win but the team is still focused on the ulimate goal, winning a state championship this season. They’re incredible win last week won them the Prepzone Athlete of the Week Award.