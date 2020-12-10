 

Athletes of the Week State Champion Calvary Christian Football

It took a while for the Calvary Christian Knights football to find themselves in the State Championship battle against Community Christian. When they did, it was lights out for the competition as the Knights sailed to an impressive 42-12 victory and earned the school it’s first GAPPS Football State Title.
“It’s hard to put into words what we felt Friday night. Just thinking back over 10 years of this program coming together, and being there from the beginning and watching this grow from a lot of guys who didn’t know how to put a helmet on to being State Champion 10 years later. It’s been fun seeing that whole process. It was more fun watching the guys play Friday night,” said Calvary Christian Head Coach Brian Osborne.
Of course at the beginning of the season, things weren’t looking up for the Knights.
“We started 0-3, and then we went on an 8-game winning streak. We just continued to get better throughout the year. We were peaking at the right time. When we hit the playoffs our defense played unbelievable. We played the two best games we played all year. The first round game we had a shutout winning 23-0. Then in the State Championship game we were winning 28-0 at halftime. Community Christian only had 51 yards of offense in the first half. Our defense was playing lights out. That’s what brings championships,” said Osborne.
Now the future looks bright for Calvary as the team and the entire program look back on a season they will never forget.

What I’m going to remember most about this team is the togetherness that they had. There was a family atmosphere that we had this football season. It started with our seniro class. They really led that culture change this year. The team bought into it and we grew together as a family throughout the year,” said Osborne.
Congratulations to Coach Brian Osborne and the Calvary Christian Knights the newest Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week.

