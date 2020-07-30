Atlanta City councilman indicted on fraud charges

ATLANTA (AP) – Federal prosecutors say an Atlanta councilman accused of attempting to defraud several financial institutions has been indicted on multiple charges.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release Wednesday that Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown is accused of taking out loans and making credit card purchases, then falsely claiming that he was the victim of identity theft and was not responsible for the charges or repaying the loans.

Brown was indicted on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and making false statements on a bank loan application.  Brown did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press.

