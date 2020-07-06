Atlanta mayor tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — The mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, announced she has recently tested positive for COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
The mayor tweeted, “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”
So far in the state of Georgia, 97,064 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
