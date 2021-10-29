Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore passes away after seven month battle with brain cancer

ATLANTA Ga. (WRBL) – A beloved news anchor in Atlanta has passed away after battling brain cancer since earlier this year.

According to a story posted this morning by WSB in Atlanta, long time anchor Jovita Moore died over night.

Moore has been a fixture in Atlanta news for more than 20 years, since she joined WSB in 1998.

Seven months ago, in April 2021, Moore was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, for which there is currently no cure.

Moore is survived by her mother, her two children, and stepdaughter.

Donation can be made in Moore’s honor to Our House and the National Brain Tumor Society.

