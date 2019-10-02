Atlanta school administrator kept on staff following positive drug test

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. With nine research grants announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) – A suburban Atlanta school administrator has returned to his job after school board members overrode a recommendation to fire him after a positive drug test.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Clayton County school board voted unanimously Monday to let Ed Blackwood keep his job.

Blackwood, a middle school assistant principal, was placed on leave without pay last spring after testing positive for THC, the marijuana ingredient that produces a high. Blackwood was tested after he injured an ankle breaking up a school fight.

Blackwood’s lawyer, Julie Oinonen, says a district tribunal recommended last week that Blackwood be fired. District officials declined comment.

The administrator says he was taking CBD oil to treat an autoimmune illness. Blackwood says a doctor told him the CBD oil could have produced the positive result.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss