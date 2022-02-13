Attempted controlled burn spread in Beauregard, endangering nearby structures

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) – Volunteer firefighters report an attempted controlled burn got out of hand quickly Saturday, endangering nearby structures. The blaze led to a two-acre grass fire that took the Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department an hour to contain.

Beauregard Fire Officials tell News 3 the fire happened along Lee Road 166. They shared pictures and information from the fire on their Facebook page.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a controlled burn that had spread out of control into a nearby pasture. The fire burned approximately two acres of the field and endangered multiple residences. Firefighters were on scene for one hour, containing and extinguishing the fire. BVFD responded with five apparatus and eight personnel,” BVFD shared in a social media post.

