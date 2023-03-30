COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Local attorney, Alan Jones, was arrested on multiple felony warrants involving drugs and prison contraband.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators intercepted a package from Jones that was marked for a certain inmate.

According to MCSO, the package contained cocaine, ectasy pills, tobacco, cigarette wrapping papers and cellphones.

Ten felony warrants were issued for Jones’ arrest.

“We want to send a loud and resounding message to everyone who think they can commit crimes in Muscogee County — not on our watch.”

– Sheriff Greg Countryman

WRBL will keep you updated on upcoming proceedings for Jones.