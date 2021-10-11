Attorney: Evansville family received COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville family is seeking legal help after their attorney says they received COVID-19 vaccinations instead of flu shots last week.

According to attorney Dan Tuley, Joshua and Alexandra Price and their two children, who are four- and five-years-old, received adult doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Walgreens on St. Joe Avenue on October 4 when they went there to get flu shots. Tuley says the parents received a call from Walgreens about 90 minutes later telling them a mistake was made. He said the parents contacted the CDC and health officials.

Tuley says Walgreens did not comply with the Prices’ multiple requests for CDC vaccination record cards until the following day. He says the employees of Walgreens were apologetic about the vaccine mix-up when Josh returned to pick up the requested CDC vaccination record cards.

The parents say their children became ill after receiving the vaccine, including having fever, body aches, cough, headaches and nausea. The youngest has had a fever for over a week as of October 11. They were told by a pediatric cardiologist that they showed signs of heart issues after they received the shots and their prognosis is uncertain.

In a statement, Walgreens says that such instances are rare and they take these matters very seriously. A corporate spokesperson says their multi-step vaccination procedure includes several safety checks to minimize the chance of human error.

Tuley says no lawsuit has been filed at this time.