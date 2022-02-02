Attorney for alleged Wilson Home killer questions Columbus Police case against his client

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus murder suspect was in court Wednesday morning.

And for the second time in a month, a criminal defense attorney is raising questions about the Columbus Police Department’s case.

Corey Troupe appeared in Recorders Court where his attorney argued there was no probable cause to charge his client.

This all centers around the June shooting death of Marcel Samedi at Wilson Homes – a birthday party gone bad. Two people have been charged and a third person is being sought according to court testimony.

But what attorneys label a lack of evidence that troubles them.

Defense attorney William Kendrick is representing Troupe, 24, of Rock Hill, S.C.

Troupe and 17-year-old Elysia Cooley have been charged with the shooting death of Marcel Samedi in a Columbus public housing complex.

“This is probably the worst evidence I have ever heard on a preliminary hearing in all of my practice,” Kendrick said.

Here is why he says that.

“What’s the allegation in this case? That my client shot and killed the deceased. All right,” Kendrick said. “But what do you have to have in order to shoot and kill somebody? You need a gun. Right?”

That is the same argument that Stacey Jackson was making on Cooley’s behalf a month ago. Kendrick was just getting wound up.

The state’s primary evidence, presented by Detective Donna Baker, is Troupe was at Wilson Homes and video show him getting out of the car with the victim, then running back to the vehicle after shots were fired.

“We asked questions in testimony if there were any witnesses that could identify my client with a gun. Answer, zero,” Kendrick said. “Was there any video footage that put a gun in my client’s hand? Zero.”

Like Jackson, he asks if Columbus Police are rushing to judgment because of the high number of murders – 63 in 2021.

“And that type of response to those very serious issues, unfortunately, it ropes up individuals who are innocent,” Kendrick said. “Not just the good, old innocent until proven guilty under the law thing. But innocent, innocent. Like didn’t do it innocent.”