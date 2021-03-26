 

 

Attorney for Georgia lawmaker calls charges ‘overreach’

by: Jeff Amy, Associated Press

Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, applauds as Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, speaks in opposition of SB 202 in the House Chambers during a legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Georgia state House has passed legislation brought by Republicans that could lead to a sweeping overhaul of state election law. Proposed changes include provisions adding new requirements and restrictions on absentee voting and giving the GOP-led legislature greater control over the administration of elections. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – An attorney for a Georgia lawmaker who was criminally charged after knocking on the door to the governor’s private office says authorities overreached in the case.

The episode unfolded while the governor spoke on live television about a sweeping overhaul of state elections.

State police arrested state Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat, on Thursday after she said she wanted to see Republican Gov. Brian Kemp sign the law.

It places new restrictions on voting by mail and gives lawmakers more power to oversee elections.

Cannon was charged with two felonies – obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly. She was released from jail late Thursday.

