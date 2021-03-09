Attorney: Man accused of vehicular homicide actually drove into the middle of a gunfight and fled the shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) The defense attorney for a man who has been charged with vehicular homicide argued his client is not guilty of anything.

He’s a victim.

David Lee Winters Jr., 31, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident last month. Michael Garner argued during Tuesday’s Recorder’s Court hearing that Winters drove through the middle of a gunfight and did what any reasonable person would have done, fled.

“He didn’t cause any of this, did he?” Garner asked the Columbus Police officer who investigated the Feb. 25 incident in the 2800 block of Third Avenue. “He is more like a victim than a defendant?”

“My client did not run over him,” Garner said. “He ran in front of him as bullets were flying.”

Police say that Curtis Bernard Ledbetter, 26, died after he was hit by the vehicle Winters was driving. Garner says Ledbetter was in the middle of a gunfight with a man police have yet to identify when he ran into the street.

The back window of Winter’s vehicle was shot out, according to court testimony.

Winters drove the final three blocks to his house, hitting another vehicle during that time. He also ran three stop signs in his haste to flee the scene, police maintain.

Winters did not report the incident to police. When questioned, he told officers he had smoked “spice.” And at the time of the incident, he was facing drug charges involving “spice.”

Initially, police thought Ledbetter died in the gun battle, but later determined that it was a head injury from being hit by the vehicle, according to court testimony.

Winters is facing multiple charges. Judge Julius Hunter set the bond at $25,000 for the vehicular homicide, more than the $10,000 Garner was requesting and less than the $50,000 prosecutors wanted.