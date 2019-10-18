Attorney of person of interest addresses public; search continues for Cupcake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):



10:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. 6 days have passed since “Cupcake’s” abduction

Attorney Emory Anthony has been assigned to represent Patrick Stallworth, a person of interest in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney but charged for unrelated crimes.

Anthony hosted a press conference on Friday morning to provide more information about representing Stallworth.



Stallworth, 39, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of child pornography with the intent to distribute. According to Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, images of underage girls were found on Stallworth’s phone.

He was held on a $500,000 bond. According to the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer, he posted bond and was released at 3:22 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to Crime Stoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.

