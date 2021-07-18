ATV crash kills Chambers County teen early Sunday morning

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A high school student has been killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened at approximately 12:26 a.m. Sunday, July 18.

Alabama State Troopers say the 17-year-old was fatally injured when the off-road vehicle being operated veered off the roadway while negotiating a curve, overturned, and ejected the teen from the ATV. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 62, approximately 11 miles northwest of Lafayette.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.