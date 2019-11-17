AU football players honor missing Auburn teen Aniah Blanchard during UGA game

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Blue bracelets inscribed with #findaniah graced the wrists of several Auburn University football players during Saturday’s UGA game.

Credit: Mark Palczewski

The gesture touched the hearts of many including Aniah’s friends and family as well as thousands of people who have never met Aniah but pray for her and her family daily.

The players wore the bracelets in honor of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard who Auburn police say was kidnapped October 23 from an Auburn gas station and hasn’t been seen since. A suspect is in custody.

“Auburn may have lost to Georgia tonight but some of the players certainly touched the hearts of many as they were wearing Find Aniah bracelets during the Auburn/Georgia game! Thank you for your hearts for Aniah and her family! #findaniah,” shared Tara Albright.

Photographer Mark Palczewski captured a few of the players wearing the #findaniah bracelets.

The reward stands at $105,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for Aniah’s disappearance. The Auburn Police Department says the public has been invaluable in providing information.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.