AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. (WRBL) -In an electrifying showcase of musical prowess, Auburn University’s marching band emerged victorious in Metallica’s nationwide marching band competition. Their performance, a headbanging rendition of “For Whom The Bell Tolls,” and other classics not only rocked the competition but also secured them $85,000 in prizing.

Metallica, the iconic thrash metal band, challenged marching bands across the country to infuse their shows with Metallica songs, and Auburn University rose to the occasion with a performance that left everyone in awe.

Watch the performance submitted by Auburn in the video here: AUMB Metallica Halftime Show

Not only did Auburn University take home the divisional crown, but they also earned the Fan Favorite award in the college category. More than 450 schools took on the challenge, crafting performances that cranked the volume up to 11. Fans from across the nation cast their votes, and professional judges narrowed it down to five finalists in each category. Ultimately, Metallica themselves chose the grand prize winners.

The spoils of victory include musical instruments and equipment for school programs, provided by Metallica and a lineup of sponsors, including TAMA, KHS America, Zildjian, D’Addario Woodwinds, Evans Drumheads, ProMark, and Gator, in collaboration with Sweetwater, Conn Selmer, and Hal Leonard.

Eastern New Mexico University clinched the victory in College Divisions 2 & 3, while Dobyns-Bennett High School from Kingsport, TN, claimed the top spot in the High School (Large) category. Boerne High School (Boerne, TX) and Malverne High School (Malverne, NY) tied for the Medium category, and Oakton High School (Vienna, VA) secured the win in the Small category. Dobyns-Bennett High School snagged the Fan Favorite in the high school division.

This competition not only showcased the immense talent within marching bands but also celebrated the fusion of classical precision with the raw energy of Metallica’s music. Congratulations to all the winners, and to those about to rock, we salute you!