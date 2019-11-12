AU Safety: Reports of attempted kidnapping on campus not true

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala (WRBL) – Reports circulating on social media about an attempted kidnapping on campus near the Quad are not true according to a Monday night email sent out to campus from Auburn University Campus Safety and Security.

The email states the Auburn Police Division did receive a report of suspicious activity, in which a male approached a female near the Quad, but there was no physical contact and no attempted kidnapping.

The email says reports about a lockdown at the library are not true.

Security is in place in the areas of the residence halls and the library. Security officers in these areas and police officers assigned to campus will continue to patrol the campus, monitor for criminal activity, and respond accordingly.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should notify police immediately by dialing 911.

Additionally, according to the Auburn Police Division, individuals, often known to Police, approach people soliciting money under the guise of needing assistance for a broken down vehicle, needing a jump start, needing a ride, etc. Soliciting, panhandling and the like are illegal should be reported immediately to Police @ 334-501-3100 so that those engaged in such conduct can be contacted, warned and/or arrested.