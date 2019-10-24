AU student charged under Alabama’s new Video Voyeurism Law

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 23-year-old Auburn University student is facing multiple felony charges after prosecutors allege he used his cell phone to video a woman in a state of undress from outside her window.

The case is making history in Lee County as it’s the first case to be prosecuted under Alabama’s new Video Voyeurism law, which went int effect on September 1st. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says prior to the new law, video voyeurism was not a crime in Alabama.

Trevor Cofer is facing several counts of Felony Video Voyeurism for videos he allegedly took of a female back in late September and early October.

“The allegations are the defendant filmed a female while she was in various states of undress when she was in her bedroom through her bedroom window at night, and this occurred over several days, and several videos were taken,” said Hughes.

Prosecutors say Cofer was caught when a visitor to the home saw him outside then detained him and called Auburn police. According to court documents, Cofer admitted to taking the videos and returning home to view them.

“A new law went into effect September 1st of this year called Video Voyeurism, there is a misdemeanor component and a felony component, where someone photographs or videotapes an individual without knowledge or consent a person’s private parts even if covered by underwear in a place where a person has a reasonable expectation of privacy,” explained Hughes.

Suspects convicted of Felony Video Voyeurism face up to ten years in prison and are required to register as a sex offender.

“Because of the advent of cell phones, we all have a small video production studio in our pockets. So, the legislature addressed this by creating Video Voyeurism Law because before this law, videotaping someone nude or in a state of undress was not an offense,” said Hughes.

Hughes says the law is an example of how legislators are working to keep up with changing technology and how suspected criminals may be using it to exploit their victims.

Hughes says Cofer remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.