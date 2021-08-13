AU student sharing faith and food from Farmville Baptist Church free garden

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University Agriculture student and a team of volunteers are growing and giving from the earth behind Farmville Baptist Church. 22-year-old Andrew Bailey loves the Lord and the Land. He’s utilizing both to serve others. Back in May, Andrew and volunteers planted a garden behind Farmville Baptist Church.

“We are using it this year as ministry going out into the public and giving out fresh produce,” said Bailey.

Andrew learned to plant a garden and then share his harvest from another farmer who provided fresh produce at Bailey’s hometown church.

“We have corn, cantaloupe, squash, zucchini, tomatoes, peppers, watermelon, potatoes, you name it, we’ve got it,” said Bailey.

Each week, volunteers pick 50 plus pounds of produce to share with others for free.

“Delivery is on a weekly basis; some are homebound members, some we go out to the public and give to. We also serve Way to Serve ministry, and who knows how many they have been able to contact and the local soup kitchen,” said Bailey.

Andrew recalls watching a young mother choose between baby formula and fresh produce at the grocery store. He never forgot seeing her card declined at the register as she was forced to choose between fresh vegetables and baby food.

“People in the community do suffer from a food shortage, and there is that need, and the good Lord put that on my heart,” said Bailey.

Bailey also hopes the outreach ministry can bring others closer to their faith through food and farming.

“Just by giving out produce and saying we love you, we will pray for you, and if you need anything, we are here,” said Bailey.

Farmville Baptist Church invites the community to the church Saturday morning, August 14th, starting at 8 AM until Noon. Everyone is welcome to come and get free fruits and vegetables, lemonade, and ice cream.