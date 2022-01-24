AU students thank healthcare heroes as East Alabama Health has 96 COVID patients

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A letter-writing campaign is underway on the campus of Auburn University to thank the men and women battling the COVID-19 pandemic inside our local hospitals.

At East Alabama Health, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 90 or above for the ninth day in a row, including an all-time high of 100 on January 18. As of Monday morning, there were 96 COVID patients, with eight on ventilators. Of the 16 in ICU, 12 are unvaccinated. And those age 50 and older continue to be the ones most affected right now, with 83 percent falling into that age range.

Auburn University’s Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity is inviting all AU students, faculty, and staff to write a thank you note they will deliver to East Alabama Health.

“We have cards here people can pick up. We also have items to give to people, koozies, pens, shirts, and a prize wheel after they make a card. They can spin the wheel and get a prize for that,” said Steven Kloor, President Alpha Phi Omega.

Alpha Phi Omega is a co-ed service fraternity.

“We aim to promote service, friendship, leadership to all our members and beyond our members into the community. We want to inspire people to keep going during these hard times. We know that Omicron is spreading like wildfire, and health care workers have a lot on their plates, and we want to give them some motivation and drive to keep going,” said Jasmine Kelley, Alpha Phi Omega Rush Chair.

The service fraternity also hopes to bring awareness to the COVID-19 surge in honor of the health care workers they know who are struggling.

“I have close friends that work in Urgent Cares, ER’s, and some friends who work in ICU’s and hearing the stories from them it brings it to my attention that we need to do what we can do to stop this,” said Salvis Cusi, Alpha Phi Omega, Service Vice President.

Alpha Phi Omega’s Health Care Worker Card Service Project happens again Tuesday and Wednesday near AU’s Melton Student Center. Everyone is urged to take a few minutes to send thanks to medical workers.