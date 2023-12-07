AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A concerning respiratory illness is spreading among dogs in various states, with reports surfacing in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington.

Dr. Andrew Leisewitez, a professor of Internal Medicine at Auburn University, expressed uncertainty about the nature of the illness. “We’re not even sure if it’s a virus. It’s more than likely to be more than one pathogen than just a single pathogen. The alarming number of cases and the large geographic spread suggest an infectious nature,” he said.

Veterinarians compare the illness to Kennel Cough, but some recent cases are resulting in pneumonia. Dr. Leisewitez says the vast majority of dogs recover and mortality rates appear low. However, if your dog is the exception the loss is devastating. There is no evidence of transmission to humans.

While the illness has not been detected in our area, it’s thought to be highly contagious. Local vets can provide information on the new illness’s activity in the region.

Owners are encouraged to monitor their dogs for symptoms like coughing, ocular/nasal discharges, sneezing, appetite loss, and breathing issues. Dog owners should not be bringing sick dogs to crowded places, and call before visiting their veterinary clinic.

Dr. Leisewitez emphasized the importance of vaccination, stating, “The more pathogens involved, the more severe the disease. So puppies must be vaccinated.”

To safeguard dogs, owners are advised to keep them up-to-date on vaccinations and avoid places like boarding facilities and dog parks, especially if the dogs are unvaccinated or if you are unsure of their status. Dr. Leisewitez expressed optimism about prevention, stating, “There are things you can do to prevent it.”

As a reminder, it’s never too late to start to vaccinate your pets.