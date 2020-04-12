Auburn city councilor using “exotic” humor to urge flattening the curve

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn City Councilperson Bobby Parson is embracing a new nickname, “Bobby Exotic”, in an effort to encourage people to stay at home using humor and music. Parson, who also works at the Opelika Fire Department, and his family are getting creative as they enter into thirty-plus days of self-isolation due to the pandemic.

“Like so many in our community, we’ve been doing our best to support EAMC, work with the amazing teachers to continue to educate our 3 school-aged children and work from home. Like a lot of other people, we also binge-watched “Tiger King.” On day 26 of our voluntary social distancing, we started talking about making a weird-Al style parody of “I Saw a Tiger.” It ended up making us laugh so hard just talking about it that we spent the day writing, filming, and editing it. Haven’t laughed so long or so hard in weeks,” shared Parson.

You will also notice a shot where Parson is wearing a sewn mask.

“I am a member of East Alabama Mask Makers, providing masks free of charge to HCWs, first responders, food service workers and more. CDC is recommending its use while in public. So we also wanted to promote that message as well,” shared Parson.

The Parson Family is doing its part to flatten the curve. Parson’s Facebook Page has become a source of inspiration and advice as well as humor.

“As we were writing it, we also wanted to encourage everyone staying home to keep it up, because it’s working and because we want to continue to help our health care workers since it can take up to two weeks for infections to develop and show. We want to be cautious and patient and continue to protect our vulnerable communities,” shared Parson.

Thank you, Bob Parson, for sharing your video with News 3. Along with city council member and firefighter, you will now be known as hometown Bobby Exotic.