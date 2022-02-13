Auburn City Schools ending mask requirements starting Monday

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn City Schools are dropping their masks requirements starting Monday. The system released the following statement on Sunday.

“Recognizing the improved conditions in our schools and community, the requirement for a mask or facial covering indoors will be removed beginning Monday, February 14. Students are required to wear a mask on school buses, as is directed by The United States Department of Transportation. It is well noted that the successful operation of Auburn City Schools during the COVID-19 pandemic can only be credited to the successful collaboration of students, staff, families and community. As we move forward, we ask for the continued assistance of all stakeholders in ensuring that persons with symptoms of illness seek prompt medical attention and refrain from attendance in school. Auburn City Schools will continue to provide a weekly report of COVID-19 data to the local community via social media outlets and the ACS website.”

t