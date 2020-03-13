Auburn City Schools extend Spring Break to prevent virus spread

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn City Schools will extend Spring Break through Sunday, March 22, to allow additional time for social distancing and to prevent the spread of illness in our community.

•The scheduled Spring Break in Auburn City Schools was initially planned for March 9-13 with school scheduled to resume on Monday, March 16. Due to the concern for the spread of COVID-19, Coronavirus, the school holiday will be extended until Monday, March 23, to promote the safety, health, and well-being of students and staff.

•System administrators are working closely with local and state authorities to monitor the situation. Updates will be provided to students, parents, and guardians throughout the extended spring holiday to ensure effective communication about plans moving forward.