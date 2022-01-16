Auburn City Schools reinstate mask requirements as COVID cases rise

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Auburn City Schools are transitioning back to mask requirements beginning Tuesday, January 18.



As approved by the Auburn City Board of Education, the threshold for an indoor mask requirement is based on a data point of 0.5% of the student and staff population. Current circumstances in schools have dictated the return to a requirement of facial covering.

Decisions moving forward will be based on the average of 52 confirmed cases in the school system during any two consecutive weeks while school is in operation. Students are required to wear a mask on school buses, as directed by The United States Department of Transportation.



“Auburn City Schools remains vigilant to the provision of a safe school environment. Measures of cleaning and sanitation will continue, and an inventory of disposable and reusable masks is available at each school for anyone in need,” said ACS in a statement. “As we move forward, we ask for the continued assistance of all stakeholders in ensuring that persons with symptoms of illness seek prompt medical attention and refrain from attendance in school. Auburn City Schools will continue to provide a weekly report of COVID-19 data to the local community via social media outlets and the ACS website.”