Auburn City Schools to require masks/facial coverings

AUBURN, ALA. (July 29, 2021) – Effective August 2, 2021, Auburn City Schools will require that masks/face coverings be worn inside school buildings and on school buses. Masks will not be required for outside activities such as Physical Education, recess, or athletics. The decision to require masks is based on guidance from local healthcare officials and the upward trend and trajectory of COVID-19 transmission in our community.



“It is with respect for the position and opinion of each person that this recommendation has been made,” said Dr. Cristen Herring, ACS Superintendent. “We are faced with challenging decisions and local data that places us in a difficult position, which is why we are asking teachers, staff, students, and families in Auburn City Schools to give us the opportunity to reacclimate to a school environment and assess our situation. With diligence, our school data will be monitored along with the numbers in our local community. If we are able to demonstrate an ability to bring students and staff together safely, we will reconsider this requirement.”



The Auburn City Board of Education will continue to monitor the local COVID-19 data in hopes that conditions improve and the mask requirement will become optional in the near future.



