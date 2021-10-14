Auburn City Schools to transition to optional masks November 1st

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – This week, the Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved an amendment to the Fall 2021 Return to Learning plan to make masks optional for students, staff, and school visitors starting November 1.

“This approved action is based on the improved conditions within our community and the decreased number of positive COVID-19 cases. This amendment is also contingent upon maintaining an average of 52 or less positive COVID-19 cases in Auburn City Schools every 2-weeks moving forward,” said Auburn City Schools in a statement.

Vaccines are still not available for kids under 12-years old. Weekly data will continue to be reported to the community on Sunday evenings, and after October 31, a benchmark of .5% positivity rate of the total student and staff population will be the threshold for if masks will need to be required again.

The requirement of facial coverings on school buses will continue, as this is a requirement of the CDC and United State Department of Transportation, unless the driver is the only person on the bus.