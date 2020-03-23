Auburn community creates homemade masks amid COVID-19 for medical workers

Auburn, Alabama (WRBL) Medical face masks are a challenge to find amid the coronavirus, but home volunteers are working to change that.

More than 100 people in the Auburn community are coming together on Facebook creating colorful and crafty homemade masks. The masks made are for nurses, doctors, and veterinarians in the area.



Volunteers have been placing their masks at a donation drop off box located at 517 Dumas Drive.

News 3 spoke with the organizer who says it’s a great way for folks to get involved while practicing social distancing.

“I saw an immediate need for it and once it got set up and once it started going, it actually grew out of Auburn and groups have now been set up in Huntsville as well as Tuscaloosa and soon to be Montgomery and working with a group in Birmingham that’s doing great work there as well,” says Warren Tidwell, Hometown Action Community Organizer.

Tidwell says there’s a supply sharing group online where folks can gather the materials they need instead of going to the store.

If you would like to be involved, you can visit the Facebook group: East Alabama Mask Makers.